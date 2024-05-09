EAA 944 Fly-In Is June 8th At Chillicothe Airport

The 29th annual Chillicothe EAA Chapter 944 Fly-In breakfast will be held June 8th at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport. The event is a fundraiser for the organization to help fund scholarships for youth who would like to learn to fly and to attend the AirVenture Academy in Oshkosh, WI.

The Fly-In will begin with a pancake breakfast from 7:00 to 10:30.

Young Eagle Flight will be available for youth ages 8-17 at no charge. Parents can register the child and must be present. Registration is from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

