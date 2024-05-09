Search
Flood Warnings Continue At Sumner & Brunswick

Flood Warnings for the Grand River continue for Sumner and Brunswick, while at Chillicothe, the river has fallen below flood stage of 24 feet.

At Sumner, Moderate flooding continues with a reading this morning of 29.78 feet, after a crest Wednesday at 30.66 feet.  Flooding will continue until early Friday when the river falls back below flood stage of 26 feet.

At Brunswick, a crest of 20.1 feet is expected today and flooding will continue into Friday afternoon when the river falls below flood stage of 19 feet.

