Danner Park Playground Project Design

A design for a new playground at Danner Park received approval by the Chillicothe City Council Monday. Parks Director Josh Norris says the playground would be in the same location as the current playground.

The estimated cost for construction is just over $507,000.

The council approved the overall design and the park board will work to find an additional $7,000 in funding. The city is also planning to apply for Economic Development grant funds for the project.

