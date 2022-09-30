Youth Hunter Education Classes Offered

Hunter Education courses are offered at several locations in the area counties through the month of October. The Missouri Department of Conservation has scheduled the programs that Conservation Educator Adam Bransgaard says have some homework before attending the classroom portion.

Bransguard says these are primarily for youth who need their Hunter Education Certificate.

The skills portion of the program will be held at several locations in the local area, including:

10/06/2022 Trenton, NCMC Lager Building @ 5:00

10/13/2022 Plattsburg, Hartell Lakes CA @ 5:30

10/18/2022 Hamilton, Hamilton school lunchroom @ 5:30

10/20/2022 Princeton, Princeton High School @ 5:30

10/27/2022 Chillicothe, Litton Ag. Center @ 5:30

Online registration is required.

If you have questions, call the Chillicothe MDC office at 660-646-6122.

Share this: Tweet



