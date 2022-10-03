Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties

Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties.

In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released.

At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and 18-year-old Emma L Williams, both of Kirksville, for alleged possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Sala was also arrested for alleged speeding. They were processed and released.

In Daviess County at about 11:05 pm, 56-year-old Ross A Archer of Gallatin was arrested for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

