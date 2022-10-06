Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

Ninety-two calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

12:02 am, Subject in the PD to report the theft of a cell phone from their vehicle in the 200 block of N. Washington Street.

9:42 am, Officer responded to the 1400 block of N. Washington Street for a one-vehicle non-injury crash where the vehicle struck a utility pole. The driver was cited for Careless and Imprudent Driving.

4:34 pm, Officers responded to 600 block of St. Louis Street for an assault of a worker. The worker was treated by Emergency Services at the scene for injuries. The suspect was detained and transported to Hedrick Medical Center. for evaluation.

