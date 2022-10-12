Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 110 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:
12:37am, Report of a lot of smoke in the area of Martin and Herriman Streets. Officer located the source as being a subject burning leaves.
12:37pm, Subject in the PD to make report of threats made in the 3100 block of Litton Road. Threats reported to have been made on Sunday. A report was taken.
6:55pm, Report of juvenile on a 4-wheeler, driving C & I in the area of the 700 block of Cowgill Street. Officers located the subject and spoke with parent.
6:58pm, Request for Officers at the Performing Arts Center for a possible missing juvenile. Determined the juvenile was not missing, parents were aware of the subjects location.
7:42pm, Report of minor backing accident on parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street. Parties exchanged insurance information.
Numerous traffic stops, continuing investigations and building security checks.