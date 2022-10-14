Headed To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:

20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as a Sex Offender.

30-year-old Gerald J Ratcliffe of Dawn, sentenced to a CODS program for Probation Violation – Possession of a Controlled Substance

40-year-old Franklin Holcomb of Chillicothe, sentenced to 4 years for Incest.

47-year-old Christopher Wilson of Chillicothe, sentenced to 4 years for Involuntary Manslaughter and 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The sentences will run consecutively.

38-year-old Truitt Caudill of Wheeling, sentenced to 4 years for Resisting Arrest.

31-year-old Kalup Woodson of St. Louis, sentenced to 7 years for Assault.

