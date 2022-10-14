One of Two Sentenced In Christmas Eve Death of 2 Year Old

One of two arrested in Chillicothe in the death of a two-year-old child on Christmas Eve 2021 has been sentenced.

47-year-old Christopher Wilson of Chillicothe pled guilty on October 6th and was sentenced to 4 years for Involuntary Manslaughter and 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The sentences will run consecutively.

23-year-old Avery Nicole Young of Chillicothe remains in custody on charges of alleged endangering the welfare of a child, 2nd-degree murder, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Her jury trial is set for four days beginning January 31st in Livingston County Circuit Court

