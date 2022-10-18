The Carrollton Kiwanis will hold their Kiwanis Kids Day Parade, Saturday, October 29th at 10:00 am. The parade will line up outside the library, starting with registration at 9:15. The line-up is at 9:45 and the parade begins at 10:00 am.

The Carrollton Kiwanis Kids Day Parade will go around the Carrollton Square. Following the parade, there will be trick-or-Treating around the square.

A Shapes Dance and Acro Performance will start at 10:30 am.

Prizes will be presented for the parade in several categories.

To find out more, contact the Carrollton Kiwanis, Key Club or Builders Club.

