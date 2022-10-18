The annual Chillicothe FFA Barnwarming is underway and members are working hard to raise funds for their chapter. Senior Barnwarming royalty candidate Ella Johnson says Barnwarming provides the chapter with the means to do more throughout the year.

This year’s Barnwarming Royalty candidates include: Seniors Ella Johnson and Cooper Murphy, Juniors Maci Johnson and Carver Crawford, Sophomores Rylee Anderson and Kolt Neptune, and Freshmen Charley Peniston and Conner Perry.

Johnson says the members serve the community to raise funds.

If you have some jobs that you would like to have the FFA students do, call the Ag Center at 660-646-3131.

The 2022 Barnwarming ends on November 5th with the Barnwarming Dance and the announcement of this year’s King and Queen. The winners are based on the average amount raised per person in each of the classes.

