CHS Key Club – Trick-or-Treat For UNICEF

Members of the Chillicothe High School Key Club will participate in the annual Trick or Treat for UNICEF the week of October 24th during the early evening hours. The students will go door to door all week to collect donations for the United Nations Infant Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to help give necessities like school supplies and medicine to children around the world.

Donations may also be mailed to the Chillicothe High School at 2801 Hornet Road.

Checks payable to CHS Key Club.

Online donations are also accepted.

