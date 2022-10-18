Recent Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings.

Forty-year-old Joshua Paul Todd of Henderson, TN was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged DWI – Persistent Offender. Todd was arrested out of state and is held with no bond allowed as he awaits extradition.

Sixty-five-year-old Henry Lee Chester was arrested Monday by the Chillicothe Police Department and is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center, pending charges.

