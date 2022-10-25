Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 88 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:

7:51 am, Officers responded to a crash in the 2800 block of Hornet Rd. Officers determined the crash occurred in a parking lot. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported.

2:22 pm, Officers assisted a driver at roadside in the 2700 block of Washington St. and found the driver appeared to be suffering a medical emergency. Emergency services was called to the scene.

02:46 pm, officers assisted a person that came to the Chillicothe Police Department advising that they were having suicidal thoughts. They were taken to the Hospital to be evaluated.

3:52 pm, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Jackson St. for possible stolen property. Officers were unable to determine if it was stolen. Officers took possession of the property until the owner is located.

4:17 pm, Officers responded to the area of 11th and Elm St. for a missing juvenile. Officers were advised the juvenile got off of the school bus at the wrong stop. Officers swiftly located the juvenile and brought them to the PD until they could be picked up.

5:45 pm, Officers responded to the area of the north Chillicothe City Limits on US 65 for a driver failing to maintain lane and exceeding the posted speed limit. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

7:22 p., Officers responded to US 36 and Mitchell Rd. for a tractor-trailer stuck in the median.

Share this: Tweet



