W. W. Edgerton House On Preservation List

The 2022 Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation list of Missouri’s endangered historic places, this year the list includes a property in Chillicothe. . A total of seven properties were included on the list this year, including the W.W. Edgerton home at 609 Polk Street in Chillicothe. The list is released in hopes of raising awareness for historic preservation and specifically for these listed properties.

In 2021, the Livingston County Preservation Society (LCPS) purchased the Edgerton home which been vacant with a roof leak for many years. This past August the Livingston County Preservation Society was able to get a new roof installed. The next phase will focus on the porches, interior floor damage, and exterior siding removal.

Funding is needed to accomplish this; checks can be mailed to LCPS, 107 Locust St, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Donations can also be made from the LCPS website, www.livcopresevation.weebly.com.

