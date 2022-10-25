Three Booked For Livingston County

Recent Bookings for Livingston County include three reported by the Sheriff’s Department.

40-year-old Christopher Michael Vaughn of Chillicothe was arrested Tuesday morning by Chillicothe Police Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on expired plates. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $87.

47-year-old Marlin Theodore Preuninger of Kansas City was arrested Monday morning in Caldwell County for alleged DWI. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

56-year-old Scott Keith Perschbacher of Chillicothe was arrested Saturday by Chillicothe Police for alleged stealing, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, and resisting. Bond is set at $15,000.

Share this: Tweet



