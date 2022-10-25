Traffic Shift For Bridge Deck Replacement

Drivers using US 24 near Brunswick may experience additional delays Wednesday. Contractors working on the US 24 bridge at Palmer Creek will move traffic from the eastbound lane to the westbound lane as work continues on that bridge deck replacement. The traffic shift will begin Wednesday at 8 am and should be complete by 4 pm. During the shift, concrete barricades will be moved from one side of the road to the other and traffic may be stopped briefly. Motorists should expect delays.

This single-lane work zone is expected to remain in place through Dec. 23, when the project is expected to be complete.

