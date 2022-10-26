CFD Battalion Chief Less Hinnen Retires

A man who served the Chillicothe community for 34 years, holding several ranks and positions at the Chillicothe Fire Department, retired Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Less Hinnen started as a Paid-by Call Firefighter in 1988 and in 1990, began working full-time. Hinnen became Battalion Chief in 2019. Fire Chief Eric Reeter talked about Hinnen’s service.

As part of Tuesday’s Ceremony, Hinnen was presented proclamations from Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly, Tim Beam from the State Fire Marshal’s office, and from State Representative Rusty Black. He also received gifts from the Fire Fighters Union and Chief Reeter presented Hinnen with his helmet with badge 303.

Hinnen mentioned what he will miss most about the 34 years in the department.

His final call for sign-out with the department was at 14:35 hours.

