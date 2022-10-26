Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One hundred eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department on Tuesday, they include:

1:42 am, Officer conducted a traffic stop located on Polk St. near Locust St after receiving information about a silver sedan driving without any headlights on. The officers discovered the driver and passenger had active arrest warrants and located drug paraphernalia inside the motor vehicle. Both parties were taken to jail and their vehicle was towed.

9:45 am, Officer made a traffic stop at the intersection of 36 and 65 Highway after receiving a call about a driver that had fled the scene of an accident at the Police Department lot. It was also discovered the driver did not have a valid driver license to operate a motor vehicle. The driver was arrested and later released with a summons for leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a valid license.

10:44 am, a person turned themselves in at the Chillicothe Police Department on a Probation/Parole violation warrant. They were taken to Caldwell County Detention.

11:18 am, a driver came to the PD to report an earlier accident in the 400 block of Polk Street where a dog was struck by a vehicle. Information taken.

3:17 pm, Officers observed an individual in the area of Jackson and Vine Street that had an active probation and parole warrant on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. The officer made contact with that individual and placed him under arrest. He was later taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

6:30 pm, Officers assisted Emergency Services in the 1200 block of Clay Street on a report of a possible gas explosion. Officers controlled traffic at the scene. It was determined there was No explosion.

8:17 pm, Report of suspicious activity on the lot at Hedrick Medical Ctr. Pick-up with towing apparatus on the rear was backing up to a vehicle and left as security approached. No verified information on the description or vehicle.

