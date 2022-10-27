Chillicothe R-II Fall Mini Grants Awarded

Several Chillicothe R-II staff members received good news Wednesday morning when Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers surprised them with certificates naming them winners of the Fall 2022 Mini-Grants.

The Chillicothe Education Foundation funds the mini-grant competition each semester in its commitment to supporting excellence in education. This round of mini-grant winners included 13 applications which totaled $5,570.06 in winnings. The funds from the grants are used to enhance the classroom experience and upgrade equipment throughout the District.

Wiebers says “We just have incredible teachers and staff members willing to go the extra mile to make sure our students are thriving in our buildings.” He added, “Thanks to the continuing support of the Chillicothe Education Foundation, our staff can utilize new and different technology and teaching strategies to keep students interested, involved, and excited about learning new things.”

The winners of the Fall 2022 Mini Grants for the first semester were:

Bekah Anderson: High School Art, Studio Box – $139.98

Samantha Yoko: High School Science, Shared Steroscopes – $475.20

Jana Shira: 4th & 5th Grade, Hornet Helpers: Connecting Kids with our Community – $500

Stacy Surber: 10th Grade Health, Steppin’ to the Beat – $490

Kaycee Capps: 6th -8th Grade, Cookin’ it up in Instant Pots! – $488

Michele Phillips: 6-12 Vocal Music, Middle School Sound System – $510.94

Holly Thompson: 4th Grade Science, Science that Rolls, Spins, Cranks, Swings and More! – $492.76

Kathy DeBoer: 6th Grade Social Studies, Artifacts in the Classroom – $201.65

Hillary Beemer: 2nd Grade, Decodables in Demand – $389 (Patty Palmer Mini Grant)

Kellen Overstreet: 9th-12th Grade PE, Steppin to the Beat – $490

Marcy Montgomery: 5th Grade, Moving Minds with Mrs. Montgomery – $492.53

Marissa Cowan: 6th Grade, CMS Chess Club – $400

Shelby Ward, Heather McGraw and Brook Wolf: 1st Grade, Empowering Students through Augmented and Virtual Reality – $500

