Living With Diabetes Workshop

Living with a chronic condition such as diabetes, can be a daily challenge, but it doesn’t have to be.  The University of Missouri Extension is offering a FREE 6 week workshop – Living A Healthy Life With Diabetes.  The program will start November 9th and be held each Wednesday through December 14th.  This is an online program that starts at 9:30 am and will run until Noon, via zoom.

Topics will include:

  • Make healthy food choices.
  • Increase physical activity and exercise safely.
  • Cope with pain and fatigue.
  • Communicate effectively with your health team.
  • Develop action plans to improve your health and well-being.

Registration is required and a link to the sessions will be sent to the registered participants.  Online registration may be done by following this link.  https://forms.office.com/r/abNjaFcVbR

