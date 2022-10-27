Living With Diabetes Workshop
Living with a chronic condition such as diabetes, can be a daily challenge, but it doesn’t have to be. The University of Missouri Extension is offering a FREE 6 week workshop – Living A Healthy Life With Diabetes. The program will start November 9th and be held each Wednesday through December 14th. This is an online program that starts at 9:30 am and will run until Noon, via zoom.
Topics will include:
- Make healthy food choices.
- Increase physical activity and exercise safely.
- Cope with pain and fatigue.
- Communicate effectively with your health team.
- Develop action plans to improve your health and well-being.
Registration is required and a link to the sessions will be sent to the registered participants. Online registration may be done by following this link. https://forms.office.com/r/abNjaFcVbR