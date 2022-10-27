Living With Diabetes Workshop

Living with a chronic condition such as diabetes, can be a daily challenge, but it doesn’t have to be. The University of Missouri Extension is offering a FREE 6 week workshop – Living A Healthy Life With Diabetes. The program will start November 9th and be held each Wednesday through December 14th. This is an online program that starts at 9:30 am and will run until Noon, via zoom.

Topics will include:

Make healthy food choices.

Increase physical activity and exercise safely.

Cope with pain and fatigue.

Communicate effectively with your health team.

Develop action plans to improve your health and well-being.

Registration is required and a link to the sessions will be sent to the registered participants. Online registration may be done by following this link. https://forms.office.com/r/abNjaFcVbR

Share this: Tweet



