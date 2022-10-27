USDA Grant Money For High Speed Internet

Grand River Mutual Telephone Corporation will receive $15.6 million in grant funding from the USDA’s Rural Development to improve access to high-speed internet. The grant funds will be used to deploy a fiber-to-the-home network to connect 3,107 people, 521 farms, 59 businesses, and nine educational facilities to high-speed internet in Daviess, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, and Nodaway counties.

The funds have been made available through the USDA Rural Development ReConnect Loan and Grant Program.

