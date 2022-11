Republican Peggy McGaugh will be the 7th District Representative. McGaugh received 80.75% or 10,859 votes to defeat Democrat Joshua Vance with 2,588 votes.

Vote totals for McGaugh include:

Livingston 3,742

Linn 3,110

Carroll 2,880

Ray 1,127

Vote Totals for Vance include:

Livingston 936

Linn 939

Carroll 439

Ray 274

Share this: Tweet