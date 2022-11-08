“Courage and Love: The George and Erika Mandler Story” returns to the stage of the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center this week. Chillicothe High School Drama Instructor Lisa Rule wrote the play with Erika Mandler.

Rule says it is an important story of a time that should not be forgotten.

Mrs Mandler will be played by Senior – Julian Gabrielson. Dr Mandler will be played by Senior Wyatt Bransgaard.

The play will include student shows on Thursday and Friday, with public showings on Friday and Saturday at 7:00 pm and Sunday at 1:00 pm. The seats are $10 each and this is recommended for Middle School-age children and older.

