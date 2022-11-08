Livingston County Election Results For House and Senate Seats

Fifty-one point one six percent of Livingston county voters cast a ballot in the November General Election.

Livingston county officers were uncontested in the election, so all of the Livingston county Office holders retained their seats.

For the 7th District House race – in Livingston County only, Republican Peggy McGaugh received 3,742 votes to Democrat Joshua Vance with 936 votes.

For the 12th District Senate race – in Livingston county only, Republican Rusty Black received 4,007 votes to Democrat Michael J Baumli with 731 votes.

Results from other counties are needed before winners are declared.

THESE ARE NOT FINAL RESULTS IN THESE RACES

