Carroll County Bridge Projects

Lane closures on projects south of Carrollton are planned today. Two bridges on Carroll County U.S. Route 24/65 currently under construction south of Carrollton will undergo a traffic shift. In August, both Moss Creek Drainage Ditch Bridge, located approximately 4 miles south of Missouri Route 10, and the bridge over Missouri Route 10, Outer Road 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad were narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists through the work zones.

With one half of each bridge complete, traffic will be shifted to allow crews to complete the rehabilitation of the other half of the bridges. Traffic at both bridges will move to the newly completed side with temporary traffic signals continuing to direct motorists through the work zone.

The traffic shifts will begin at 8:00 am and should be complete by 4:00 pm. Motorists should expect delays.

These single-lane work zones, are expected to remain in place through the end of the project, which is expected to continue through early December 2022.

