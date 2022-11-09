CHS Academic Excellence

The 2022 Academic Achievement Banquet – Ticket to Success, honored 182 Chillicothe High School students for their hard work in the classroom. Principal Dan Nagel says this is the 31st year for the banquet.

Nagel says the selection of the guest speaker is important. They need to be a CHS Graduate from at least 10 years before and usually in a position of recognition or leadership. This year’s speaker was Missouri Highway Patrol Colonel Eric Olson, from the class of 1986. Olson spoke around the topic of “Ticket for Success.”

The students were presented with their Academic Letter or Pin and a certificate.

