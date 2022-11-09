Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Ninety-five calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

6:55 a.m., Officers stopped a vehicle in the 1200 block of Cherry St. for a burglary suspect. During the traffic stop, Officers arrested the driver for driving while suspended and burglary 2nd degree. That person was taken to Caldwell County Detention Facility on a 24 hour hold.

7:17 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of 2nd St. for a report of a dog that jumped a fence and bit a person. The citizen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation continues.

1:51 p.m., Officers were called to South and Williams Streets for a one vehicle accident. A vehicle had left the roadway and struck a pole, resulting in minor injuries. She was not transported to the hospital.

6:52 p.m., a traffic stop in the 900 block of south Washington Street resulted in the discovery the driver was revoked and in possession of methamphetamine. The 34 year old male driver was identified and arrested. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Share this: Tweet



