Hannibal Man Died In Crash At US 36 and Medicine Creek

A Hannibal man died when he was ejected from his car in a rollover crash on US 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge. State Troopers report 33-year-old Charles J Bieber was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened about 10:40 am. According to the report, Bieber was westbound and ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and his car went airborne, struck an embankment, and overturned, ejecting Bieber. He was not wearing a safety belt.

