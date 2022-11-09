Hannibal Man Died In Crash At US 36 and Medicine Creek

A Hannibal man died when he was ejected from his car in a rollover crash on US 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge.  State Troopers report 33-year-old Charles J Bieber was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened about 10:40 am.  According to the report, Bieber was westbound and ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and his car went airborne, struck an embankment, and overturned, ejecting Bieber.  He was not wearing a safety belt.

