Comments Welcome On Elected Officials Pay Increase

The salary for Chillicothe Elected officials was considered Monday night and tabled by the City Council. City Administrator Roze Frampton presented the ordinance that included a 3% cost of living increase, plus one dollar an hour for the Mayor, City Clerk, and City Auditor.

Frampton says those were the increases for city employees since the elected official’s salaries were set two years ago.

The Mayor would be paid $20,987, an increase from $18,361.

The City Clerk and Auditor would be paid $62,067, an increase from $58,249.

All three received per-meeting pay for City Council meetings held outside office hours. The mayor also receives allowances for vehicle and cell phone.

The council chose to table the ordinance to allow for public comment. The ordinance will be considered again before December 6th, when filing begins for the April Election.

