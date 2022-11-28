Hall Scheduled For Court Appearance December 6th

The next appearance for 41-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall in the 2002 death of a patient at a hospital in Chillicothe will be December 6th in Clinton County Court. The Change of Venue was approved in October by Judge Ryan Horsman. Hall has remained in custody at the Clinton County Detention Center with no bond allowed on a charge of alleged 1st Degree Murder.

The December 6th appearance is for Plea or Trial Setting, and will be before Judge Ryan Horsman.

Hall’s attorney recently filed a motion to disqualify the Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney and order the appointment of a Special Prosecutor. No action has been taken on that motion.

