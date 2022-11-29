Demolition At 350 Jackson

The demolition of a structure at 350 Jackson Street was approved by the Chillicothe City Council. The property is owned by the city. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the bid was awarded to Perkins Dozing at $19,000. This includes both asbestos abatement and demolition. Third Ward Councilman Josh Fosdick commented before the council voted.

The council approved unanimously.

When demolition is complete, this property and others owned by the city will be sold, with funds going to the demolition fund for continued clean-up of these types of properties.

