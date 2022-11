A single-vehicle crash in Carroll County left the driver with moderate injuries. At about 10:00 pm, 42-year-old Steve C Solomon of Tina was southbound on Route J at County Road 261, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and crossed the county road, striking an embankment. Troopers report Solomon was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton for treatment of moderate injuries. He was not wearing a safety belt.

