Three Arrests By State Troopers

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday.

In Livingston County at about 11:30 am, Troopers arrested 45-year-old Lee A Hines of Chillicothe for alleged distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a probation and parole warrant. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed.

At about 4:35 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 62-year-old Jeffery B Hurdle of Brookfield for alleged DWI, driving while revoked – 3rd or subsequent offense, and on an Adair County warrant for alleged driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail pending the posting of bond.

In Daviess County at about 11:30 pm, Troopers arrested 40-year-old Andrea N Hanenkratt of Altamont for alleged no valid driver’s license and speeding. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

Share this: Tweet



