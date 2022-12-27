First Day Hike At Crowder State Park

Several of Missouri’s State Parks are hosting “First Day Hikes” to welcome the new year. The State Park system says this is the 12th year they are offering these hikes, and there are 400 hikes planned across the United States, 30 “First Day Hikes” are planned in Missouri.

Crowder State Park in Trenton will host a “First Day Hikes” from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, starting at the Shelter 3 Parking Lot.

“First Day Hikes” are also available at Wallace State Park in Cameron and Watkins Woolen Mill State Park in Lawson,

A full list of the Missouri State Parks offering “First Day Hikes” can be found at https://mostateparks.com/FirstDayHikes

Share this: Tweet



