Free Fishing Reel Clinic

Is your favorite fishing reel feeling a bit gummed up, and in need of some work? The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds us a fishing reel is basically machinery designed to do a task, and sometimes the parts need fixing, cleaning, or lubrication. The MDC is offering a free fishing reel repair class from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

The class will help anglers get fishing reels in tip-top shape before spring weather arrives. You will learn how to maintain and make minor but common repairs to spin casting, spinning, and bait casting reels. The class includes demonstrations on how to disassemble, clean, lubricate, and make some common repairs on these three common types of fishing reels.

The class is open to participants ages 11 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xK.

