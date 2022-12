Chillicothe Firefighters responded to a grass fire at 7232 LIV 520, northwest of Chillicothe, Thursday afternoon. The call came in at 3:05 pm and the fire crew arrived with two brush trucks in 12 minutes. Backpack blowers and 25 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire that may have been caused by wind-blown embers from a trash fire earlier in the week. The fire burned about ½ acre. The fire crew was on the scene for about 25 minutes.

