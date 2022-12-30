Three Promoted At Chillicothe Fire Department

Three Chillicothe firefighters will be promoted following action taken by the Chillicothe City Council in executive session.

Jonathon Nolan is promoted from Luitenant/Paramedic to Captain/Paramedic effective January 2nd.

Bill Gutshall is promoted from Engineer/Paramedic to Luitenant/Paramedic effective January 2nd.

Josh Kelly is promoted from Firefighter/paramedic to Engineer/Paramedic effective January 2nd.

All three were approved on votes of 4/0, with councilwoman Pam Jarding absent.

