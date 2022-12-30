A Winter Reading Challenge is offered for patrons of the Livingston County Library. The challenge is entitled: All The Feels.

This program allows patrons to learn about the history of emojis, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express themselves fully — all while earning badges on a virtual bingo card! The program runs from Jan. 1–31, and is sponsored by Beanstack.

The Library is challenging the community to read and log 9 books during the challenge via the Beanstack app. Earn fun emoji-themed badges for logging your reading, completing activities, submitting book reviews, and earning a bingo. A paper copy will also be available at the Main Library for those not able to use the app. Those who get a BINGO will be entered into a prize drawing.

Top-performing libraries and schools will earn cash prizes from Beanstack. For questions about this program, please call the library at 660-646-0547.

Share this: Tweet



