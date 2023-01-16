Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau Under Contract With City

Chillicothe’s Convention and Visitors Bureau will soon have a new home under a new contract with the City of Chillicothe. City Administrator Roze Frampton made the announcement following actions in a Closed Executive session.

Frampton says the City of Chillicothe and the Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau will be working together to grow and build on the great momentum Chillicothe has created in the area of tourism.

Frampton says as a full-time City Employee, the City feels this will put Amy more on the forefront of tourism.

In addition, Frampton says the Convention & Visitors Bureau will have a new home.

The city also wants to work closer on promoting local activities with community organizations.

The city will also develop a tourism board, which will include public board meetings.

Share this: Tweet



