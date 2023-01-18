Chillicothe Elementary School Bucket Fillers

Kindergarten and First Grade students from Chillicothe Elementary School were recognized at this week’s School Board meeting. The students are “Bucket Fillers.” Principal Megan Hardie was helped in explaining the Bucket Filler program.

The students recognized at the meeting include:

Kindergarten:

Matrim Deardeuff, Terrell Johnson, Kinley Jeffries, Bryer Clark, and Harlee Eastin

First Grade:

Logan Hessenflow, Kinley Brown, Matthew Leatherman, and Beckham Gabel.

