Betty Lou Grimes, age 93, a lifelong resident of Livingston County, Missouri, passed away on January 18, 2023 at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was born the daughter of J. Roy and Frankie Fern (Midgyett) Jones on August 13, 1929 in Livingston County, Missouri. She was a 1947 graduate of Chillicothe High School. She was united in marriage to William Jewell Grimes on September 12, 1948 in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2000.

Betty was lifelong Baptist with memberships that began at the Cambridge Baptist Church, Dawn Baptist Church, Olive Branch Baptist Church until it’s closing, and then her current membership at First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a Reese Club member of W.O.W (Woodmen of the World), Senior Center Volunteer for 25 years, was treasurer at Olive Branch Baptist Church, sold Avon, drove a school bus, worked for the county, and was very involved in the community. She was an avid bowler for over 20 years.

She is survived by two daughters, Beverly McFadden Toups of Fulton, Texas, and Barbara Johnson and husband, Larry of St. Joseph, Missouri; four grandchildren, Brian Thomas, Jared Thomas, Melanie O’Callaghan, and Kali Schaeffer; ten great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Phyllis Penniston of Chillicothe, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jewell; son, Steven Jewell Grimes; son-in-law, Charles McFadden; brothers, Elton Leroy Jones and Ben Wood Jones; sister, Cleo Willard.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at Lindley Funeral Home on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Chillicothe, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri and/or the Senior Center, Chillicothe, Missouri and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be left at www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Share this: Tweet



