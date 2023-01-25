Adult STEM Kits From The Livingston Co. Library

The Livingston County Library has new adult Stay Sharp STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) kits available for checkout beginning January 30th. Kits currently available include:

The Garden kit

On the Road Again travel kit

The Space kit

Things that Fly: Birds and Butterflies kit

Adult services Coordinator Kirsten Mouton says each kit comes with a variety of items. These could include a book, puzzle, conversation cards, and games. The activities are designed to relax, reinforce brain cell connections, and improve mental speed and short-term memory. And they are fun! The kits can be checked out on a valid library card for 3 weeks just like a book.

If you have questions, call the library at 660-646-0547.