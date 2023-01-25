Recent Bookings For Livingston County

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports three recent bookings at area jails.

37-year-old Bryan Michael Flemming was booked Monday by the Chillicothe Police Department for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged nonsupport and for resisting. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $4,500.

54-year-old Patrick Wayne Evans was arrested by Grundy County on warrants for alleged Failure to appear on charges of alleged resisting and no insurance. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on Monday with bond set at $650.

18-year-old Madeline Grace Ellis was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies on Wednesday for alleged Failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. She is held at the Clinton County Jail with bond set at $10,000