Still Time To Register For Great Northwest Day At The Capital

Registration for the Great Northwest Day at the Capital closes Friday. Great Northwest Day at the Capital is February 7th and 8th and is to bring representatives from 19 Northwest Counties to Jefferson City to remind legislators of the issues that are important to the northwest part of the state. The goal is to enhance our region’s image in Jefferson City and to pursue issues and legislation beneficial to the “Great Northwest.” The event brings together over 300 citizens, locally elected officials, and their many staff members and elected colleagues.

Priorities for the 2023 Great Northwest Day have not been announced. In the past, they have included Broadband, Education, Infrastructure, and Childcare.

If you are interested in participating in Great Northwest Day, contact the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce office at 660-646-4050 before the end of the day on Friday.