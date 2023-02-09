fbpx
Barn Fire South Of Chillicothe

A report of a Barn Fire, south of Chillicothe and east of US 65 near Route JJ, summoned Chillicothe Firefighters Wednesday at about 2:45 pm.  The fire crew requested Mutual Aide which was canceled as they arrived on the scene and found the fire was not as bad as described to dispatch.  The firefighters found a shed had collapsed and they pulled the unburned pieces away from the fire to extinguish.  Chillicothe responded with a pumper, tanker, and brush truck.  They used 1,000 gallons of water to put out the fire and were on the scene for 45 minutes.

