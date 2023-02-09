Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday.

At about 12:20 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 38-year-old Daniel J Wayne of Kearney for alleged possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, DWI, speeding, no valid license, careless and imprudent driving, no insurance, and no valid plates. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

In Ray County at about 8:35 pm, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Jerry L Spicer of Norborne for alleged failure to register as a sex offender, driving while suspended or revoked, and no insurance. He was taken to the Ray County Jail.