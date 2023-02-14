Council Hears Annual Reports In Preparation For Budget

As the Chillicothe City officials are working on the 2023/24 city budget, the City Council heard from three community groups. Presentations made this week include:

Tomie Walker from Main Street Chillicothe talked about the program and made a request for $38,000, an increase of $8,000 over what was requested at this time last year.

Theresa Sykes presented the information for Grand River Multi-purpose Center. Her request was $30,000. That is six times what they received last year.

Katie Hobs from the Community Resource Center presented a request for $10,000, twice the amount received from the city last year.

Each talked about how they served the community and the need for the funds to continue their work.

The City Council will hear from several more groups through the month of March with requests for funding. No action is taken on the requests until the budget is set and presented for approval.