Recent Bookings For Livingston County

Two bookings into the area jails for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department.

Saturday, 18-year-old Madeline Grace Ellis of Braymer was arrested by Kansas City Police officers for alleged failure to obey a judge’s orders on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. The warrant has no bond allowed.

43-year-old Christopher Michael Rader of Chillicothe was arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $2,500.