Rehabilitation of the Trenton waterworks plant will be handled by Irvinbilt Constructors of Chillicothe. City Administrator Ron Urton says the City Council approved the contract for the $1.7 million project.

The council also approved a conditional use permit for converting an office building into a bed and breakfast type rental. A scrap metal bid was awarded to Pettit Salvage. Urton says they discussed surplus property.

They also approved a loan needed to complete the delivery of a police car.